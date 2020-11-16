ABBEVILLE — Latricia Andrea Jackson, age 28, departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville and was the daughter of Debra Smith and the late William Smith. She attended Abbeville Public Schools and was a homemaker.
Beautiful memories of her are shared by her mother Debra (John Tucker); brother, Tavis Jackson; sister Tyiesha Smith, all of the home; Grandmother, Mary Dawson, of Abbeville, SC, Godson Ha'Keevious Williams reared in the home and a host of other relatives .
Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 18. 2020 at 1 p.m. at Harbison Cemetery. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Please wear a face mask and and follow covid 19 guidelines. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.