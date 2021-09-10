GAFFNEY — LaToya Terez Witherspoon, 44, affectionately known as "Redd," entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home.
She was born and educated in Greenwood, SC. She was the daughter of Sarah (Fred) Anderson and Norman (Paula) McMinns.
"Redd" leaves behind to cherish her memories, her parents, her loving and dedicated husband Lavander Witherspoon, daughter Pandoria Nyshay Martin, step-daughter Alexis Witherspoon, granddaughter Nevaeh Ja'Nae Martin, three sisters; Felicia (Lonnie) Miller, Jasmine Martin-Jackson, and twin sister Latonya (Derrick) Parks, three brothers; Morrico Anderson, Teague Peterson, and Brandon Wright, five aunts; Charlene Floyd, Reverend Kimberly Martin, Gloria McMinns, Georgia Crenshaw, Rosalyn (Marshall) McMinns, three uncles; Harry (Julia) Martin, Rickey Martin, and Ivory McMinns, grandparents; Parthenia McMinns and Herman McMinns Sr, and a bonus family member, Toya.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at New Generations Outreach Center, with the Reverend Christopher Thomas, Pastor and Reverend Kimberly Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Evening Star Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks are required in the church, please be mindful and practice social distancing.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Family.