PARKSVILLE — Latasha Wiggleton, daughter of Wilbur Wakefield and the late Charlotte Wiggleton, died on May 2, 2022 at her home. Survivors include her father, her daughter Sharde Wiggleton, one granddaughter, one sister and four brothers.

Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Parksville, SC. Walker Funeral Home, LLC.