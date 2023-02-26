Larry Worth Gheen, 78, resident of Waterloo, SC, passed away peacefully Friday, February 24, 2023, at his home, that he considered his paradise, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by the love of his life for 57 years, Bonnie Rowland Gheen.
Born August 22, 1944, in Concord, NC, Larry was a devout Christian, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. After a battle with cancer in 2009, he did not let that define him, but used it as a platform to witness to others. His cheerful and optimistic attitude was a contagious one to everyone that he encountered. Larry enjoyed the simple things in life, fishing, working in the yard, watching westerns, spending time with his family and enjoying many activities with his grandchildren. Larry was an active member of Rosemont Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday School Teacher. He was also very supportive of the youth ministry. Larry retired as owner and operator of Quality Bait Service in Waterloo.
Surviving are three daughters, Sheri (Robert) Anderson of Aiken, Susan (Glenn) Vickery of Anderson and Cindy (Jimmy) Reed of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Jake (Brantley) Anderson, Ben (Jessie) Anderson, Megan Vickery, Matthew Vickery, Caroline Reed and Leland Reed; and three great-grandchildren, Ellington Anderson, Charlotte Anderson, and Cavanagh Anderson.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM Friday, March 3, 2023, at Rosemont Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends 11 -12 Friday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church, 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, SC 29384 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.