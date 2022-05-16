Larry Windell Parnell Jr., 71, resident of Devon Park, husband of Frances "Frankie" Terry Parnell, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born July 31, 1950, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Lawrence Windell Parnell, Sr. and Doris Finley Parnell. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1975 graduate of Lander College, with a Bachelor's in Business. He was employed with Greenwood Mills, Trans South, and Wickes Lumber and later retired as an Apartment Manager after 26 years. Larry was an avid gamecock fan and a golfer. He started playing golf in junior high school and played up until just a few years ago.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Jeff Parnell of Greenwood and Ben Parnell of Hilton Head; a brother, Brooks (Lynn) Parnell of Greenwood; a sister, Alice (Scott) Arnold of Greenwood; and also numerous other family members.

He was predeceased by an infant sister.

The family will receive friends at Oakbrook Memorial Park Family Center from 6-8 Thursday evening.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Memorial Brick Program, 108 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646, The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649, or to the charity of one's choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Parnell family.