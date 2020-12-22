Larry Wayne Gantt II
Larry Wayne Gantt II, 53, husband of Jennifer Jones Gantt, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, July 24, 1967, he was a son of Judy West Gantt and the late L. Wayne Gantt. Larry was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta, GA. He was employed by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services, was a member of Greenwood First Baptist Church and attended Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and mother of Greenwood are his children, Gracen Gantt of Greenwood; Jordan Raines and Chandler Raines, both of Ninety Six, and his brother, Stephen Gantt and wife Stacey of Greenwood.
A private cryptside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to the charity of one’s choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com