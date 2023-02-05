Larry Singletary Feb 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry Singletary, age 74, of 202 Siloam Acres Drive, Greenwood, died February 4, 2023, at Hospice House of Greenwood.The family is at the home. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Early morning Lakelands wrecks claim 2 lives Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis Greenwood officials warn community of road "prank" Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154 Festival of Flowers announce chairperson and co-chairperson Lions collect food during winter months Serving the Children at Connie Maxwell Serving with the Salvation Army Students organize food drive for Greater Greenwood United Ministry