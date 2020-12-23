ABBEVILLE — Larry Saxon, 79, of Abbeville, husband of Jackie Funkhouser Saxon, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at the McCormick Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was born in Abbeville to the late William Warren Saxon and Gladys Hall Saxon. Larry's father died at a young age and Larry was reared in the home of Claude Link.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. The owner and operator of Saxon's By-Pass Grocery for 27 years, the family tradition continues today under the management of his son, William. A member of Warrenton Presbyterian Church, Larry formerly served as a Deacon.
In addition to his parents and Mr. Link, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Saxon.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jackie; two sons, William (Amelia) Saxon and Jimmy Saxon, all of Abbeville; two daughters, Laura J. (Tommy) Amick of Ninety Six and Kristen (Brad) Stone of Abbeville; daughter-in-law, Betty Saxon of Calhoun Falls; the mothers of his children, Dorothy Young and Judy Wilson; seven grandchildren, Debra, Josh, Chris, Jennifer, Nicole, Warren and Adam; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Warrenton Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing is required; masks are not required, but recommended.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Larry, may be sent to the SC Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd, Ste L, Anderson, SC 29621.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Saxon family.