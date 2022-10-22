Larry Raymond Myers, 81, husband of Rebecca Ann Kuehn Myers, resident of Janeway, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hospice House.

Born April 7, 1941, in Xenia, OH, he was the son of the late Charles William and Doris Edna Henry Myers. He was a US Air Force veteran and the owner and operator of DL Productions, Inc. Larry enjoyed woodworking, music, reading and movies. He has made his home in Greenwood since 2012.

