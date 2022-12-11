LUGOFF — A funeral service for Larry Michael Davis, 72, will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Larry Michael "Bones" Davis was born on September 18, 1950, in Greenwood County, SC, and raised in Ware Shoals, SC. He lost his long battle with cancer on December 8, 2022. He was a son of the late Basil Lee Davis and Frankie Sue Couch Davis. Larry loved golf, fishing, the Gamecocks, and animals. He was always "best dressed" and the life of the party.