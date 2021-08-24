Larry David McCormick, 71, of 2024 Old Laurens Road, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Valparaiso, IN, he was one of thirteen children to the late Vincent Arthur and Mary Jane Moffit McCormick. Larry received his associates degree in diesel mechanics and HVAC from Midlands Technical College and was employed with Boral Brick Construction, where he was a special shapes maker. He was a Vietnam veteran in the US Army, where he received the Purple Heart medal and a member of The American Legion. He was avid collector of coins and cars; loved wrestling and drag racing; and was very passionate about watching Jerry Springer.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mary McCormick and former companion, Sue Ferrel.
Surviving are his children, Christie James (Donald McGee), Larry McCormick, Jr. (Rhonda), and Beth Layton (Troy); mother of his children, Sheila W. McCormick; grandchildren, Jessicca, Marina, Kaiden, Justin, Kristen, David- duh, Brandon, and Cody; great grandchildren, Emberlynn, Toti, Vivi, Ariya, Antoinette, Hermione, Issac, Eedrin, Thalia, Kayden, and Lyric; his predeceased companion, Sue Ferrel's daughter, Brandi and her grandchild, Lani.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel.
The celebration will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Larry's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends before the service from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.