Larry Luchie, 60, of 101 Stonehaven Drive, Apt.#14, husband of Elizabeth Moore Luchie, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Ernest James Luchie and the late Estelle Gilliam Luchie.
He is survived by his wife of the home; one son, Deon D. Luchie of Greenwood; one daughter, Lawanda Serviner of Washington, DC; one brother, David Luchie of Washington, DC; six sisters, Ida Edwards of Maryland, Virginia Watts, Lorean Cosby, Esther Daniel, Shirley David and Jessie Luchie, all of Washington, DC, and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish his memories.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. Burial will follow in Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 2411 Highway 25 North, Edgefield. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.