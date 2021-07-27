Larry Walter Leopard, 68, of 1129 Brickyard Road, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late George Walter and Effie Gertrude Moore Leopard. He was formerly employed with Southern Brick and was of the Pentecostal faith.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Elmwood Cemetery.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Larry's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Self Regional's Cancer Center (www.selfregional.org).