Larry Lee Finney
Larry Lee Finney, 82, resident of Auburn Lane, husband of Karen Lea Donahoo Finney, passed away, Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born July 2, 1938, in Casey, IL, he was a son of the late Owen and Ola Smith Finney. He attended Centralia Junior College in Centralia, IL. He retired from Prysmian Group.
Larry was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, where he served as usher, as well as a member of the Elk’s Lodge in Salem, IL, Ararat Shrine Temple of Kanas City, MO and Cass Lodge #147 A.F.M.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are a son, Jason (Sarah) Lee Finney of Aiken; a daughter, Jennifer (Kelly) Leigh Donohoe of Blue Springs, MO; one brother Bill (Liz) Finney of Sycamore, IL; one sister-in-law, Kathy Sweney of Jeffersonville, IN.; five grandchildren, Taylor Donohoe, Chase Donohoe, Wilson Ehrhardt, Livingston Finney and Jameson Finney.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by four brothers, Dale, Dean, Donnie and Denny Finney; and two sisters, Marge Hammond and Ynema Thomas.
There are no services planned at this time.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Finney family.