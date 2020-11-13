Larry Dean Kingsmore, 65, of Benjamin Street, husband of Wanda Hyman Kingsmore, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home following a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Charles Everett and Corine McBride Kingsmore. Larry was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Limestone College, and retired from Eaton after 33 years of service. He enjoyed playing golf, working in his yard and was an avid Clemson fan.
Larry was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, where he served as an usher and was a member of the Adult Men's Class.
He is survived by his wife of the home; his parents of Greenwood; his daughters, Amy McWhorter (Randy) of Charlotte, NC, and Kelley Deloache (Roy) of Saluda; his sisters, Karen Davis (Ken) and Charlene Fanning (Dean), both of Greenwood; granddaughters, Kayla Romero (Ivan) of Huntersville, NC, Katie Lynn McWhorter and Kendall Lane McWhorter, both of Charlotte, Alexis Diane Horton of Saluda, Emma Grace Horton of the home and Kinsley Brooke Deloache of Saluda; great-grandchildren, O'Conner Romero, Aubree Romero and Ivan Romero, Jr. and sisters-in-law, Jeannie Hyman and Sandra Dale (John), both of Newberry.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Carmack and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joyce and Billy Hyman, formerly of Newberry.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, with the Rev. Tony Pettit and the Rev. Jonathan Shook officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required. The service will be recorded and will be available for viewing later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Robert Blizzard, David Dykes, Ken Davis, Dean Fanning, Chad Shook and Mike McFaddin.
Honorary escort will be the men at Eaton and members of the Adult Men's Class of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle along with David Gunnells and Dennis Butler.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10-11 a.m.
It is respectfully requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, 910 Sweetwater Road, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Fellowship Baptist Church, 2061 Hwy 72-221 E, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at the home.