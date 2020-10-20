Larry Joseph Goldman, 44, resident of Maxwellton Drive, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home.
Born May 29, 1976 in Greenwood, he was a son of Wilfred J. Goldman and Grace Mathews Goldman. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Piedmont Technical College.
Larry was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his brother, Perry Goldman of Greenwood; sister, Joyce Kelley and husband Tony of Hodges; nieces, Christina (David) Cooper and Grace Goldman; nephews, Trenton Kelley and Andrew Kelley; and great-nephews, Lyle Cooper and Liam Cooper.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 2:30- 4 p.m. at Blyth Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services 1547 Parkway Suite 200, Greenwood, SC 29646.
