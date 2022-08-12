Larry Joe Cook, 79, resident of Greenwood, SC, died on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Mary Jo H. Cook.

Born on May 13, 1943 in Magnolia, Arkansas, was the son of Jacob Saxon Cook and Allie Merritt Cook. He was a graduate of the University of Memphis and the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester. Mrs. Cook taught at Wingate College, Furman University and Lander University where he was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award. Mr. Cook had a professional career composed of conducting the trumpet performance. He was a recording studio musician in Memphis and a member of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. At Lander, he conducted the Concert Band and the Jazz Band and was named Professor Emeritus of Music upon his retirement in 2000.

