Larry Joe Cook, 79, resident of Greenwood, SC, died on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Mary Jo H. Cook.
Born on May 13, 1943 in Magnolia, Arkansas, was the son of Jacob Saxon Cook and Allie Merritt Cook. He was a graduate of the University of Memphis and the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester. Mrs. Cook taught at Wingate College, Furman University and Lander University where he was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award. Mr. Cook had a professional career composed of conducting the trumpet performance. He was a recording studio musician in Memphis and a member of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. At Lander, he conducted the Concert Band and the Jazz Band and was named Professor Emeritus of Music upon his retirement in 2000.
A private burial in Edgewood Cemetery is scheduled.
Memorials may be made to the Greenwood Humane Society, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.