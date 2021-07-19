Larry Dunlap
DONALDS — Larry Pruitt Dunlap, 92, husband of Mary Elizabeth Devore Dunlap of Donalds, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born in Donalds, he was a son of the late Marvin Lamar and Fannie Belle Dodson Dunlap. He was a member of Donalds United Methodist Church. He worked as a math teacher at Honea Path High School, as principal at Wright Elementary, and then as principal at Honea Path Elementary. He also formerly served as a board member of Abbeville Hospital, a member of the Honea Path Lions Club, and as Mayor of Donalds. Mr. Dunlap was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Dunlap is survived by one son: Steve Dunlap and wife Crystal of Donalds; two grandchildren: Kylie Hamrick and husband Jonathon, and Drake Dunlap; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Lamar and David Dunlap; and three sisters: Frances May, Hilda McGee, and Ruth Hancock.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Donalds United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Varner and Rev. Jones Brewer officiating. Burial will be private.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday from 9:30 — 10:45 at Donalds United Methodist Church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenville Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 157, Donalds, SC 29638, or to Abbeville Nursing Home, 83 Thomson Circle, Abbeville, SC 29620. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.