Larry Dempsey Smith

Larry Dempsey Smith, 71, resident of Crestmont Drive, husband of Denise James Smith, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.

Born May 19, 1950, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Mary Larkins and John Dempsey Smith. Larry was a US Air Force Veteran and retired from Greenwood Mills. He was a graduate from Greenwood High School and attended Lander University.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Zack Dempsey Smith of Greenwood; a special daughter, Brooks Fisher (Brian) West of Paris, KY; three sisters, Lynn (Wayne) Mathis, Connie (Bill) Wilburn, and Sandy (Frankie) Williams; and three grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

