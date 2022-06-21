DUE WEST — Mr. Larry D. Johnson, 65, of 3 Mill Street, Due West, SC, died June 16, 2022, at the home. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of Margaret T. Johnson and the late Franklin Pruitt. He was a graduate of Dixie High School. He was a member of the Haigler Street Church of Christ. Larry loved all the residents of the Burton Center as his second family.

Surviving is his mother, Margaret T. Johnson of the home, three brothers, Robert (Martha) Johnson of New Bern, NC, Willie B. Johnson and Dennis Johnson of the home, four sisters, Shirley Coleman of Abbeville, Debra Brown, Cherry (Dewayne) Robinson, Terry (Anthony) Bryson, all of Greenville, SC, and other family members and friends. Services will be held Friday, June 24th, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Haigler Street Church of Christ. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home.

Be mindful to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Services entrusted to the Piece Funeral Home, LLC.