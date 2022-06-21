DUE WEST — Mr. Larry D. Johnson, 65, of 3 Mill Street, Due West, SC, died June 16, 2022, at the home. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of Margaret T. Johnson and the late Franklin Pruitt. He was a graduate of Dixie High School. He was a member of the Haigler Street Church of Christ. Larry loved all the residents of the Burton Center as his second family.
Surviving is his mother, Margaret T. Johnson of the home, three brothers, Robert (Martha) Johnson of New Bern, NC, Willie B. Johnson and Dennis Johnson of the home, four sisters, Shirley Coleman of Abbeville, Debra Brown, Cherry (Dewayne) Robinson, Terry (Anthony) Bryson, all of Greenville, SC, and other family members and friends. Services will be held Friday, June 24th, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Haigler Street Church of Christ. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
Be mindful to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Services entrusted to the Piece Funeral Home, LLC.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.