Mr. Larry Clifford Durant, 59, 714 E. Grendel Ave., entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born in McCormick, SC, on June 27, 1962, to the late Raymond and Beatrice Patterson Durant Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Willie Durant, two sisters, Verdell (Henry) Jennings Jr., and Bernice Lewis, one sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Durant, a special friend Sharon Norman, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by brothers, Roosevelt Durant and Raymond Durant Jr.

A memorial service will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at noon at Magnolia Park, 244 Magnolia Ave., Greenwood.

