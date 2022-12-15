Larry Carruth

Larry David Carruth, 77, of 201 Freeway Road, Greenwood, husband of Gail Rachels Carruth, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home.

Born in Hartwell, GA, he was a son of the late Charlie Carruth and Johnnie Mae Thompson Carruth. Larry retired from Greenwood Mills and was a US Army veteran, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. Larry loved spending time with his family especially when there were big family gatherings, where you could most likely find his famous deer hash and chow chow. He was a faithful member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon.