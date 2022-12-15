Larry Carruth

Larry David Carruth, 77, of 201 Freeway Road, Greenwood, husband of Gail Rachels Carruth, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home.
Born in Hartwell, GA, he was a son of the late Charlie Carruth and Johnnie Mae Thompson Carruth. Larry retired from Greenwood Mills and was a US Army veteran, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. Larry loved spending time with his family especially when there were big family gatherings, where you could most likely find his famous deer hash and chow chow. He was a faithful member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Gail of the home; children, Angie Carruth, Dennis Humphries (Tracy), Jennifer Taylor, Melissa Humphries (Keith Sullivan), Bryan Carruth (Emily), all of Greenwood, and Larry David Carruth, Jr. (Michelle) of Austin, TX.; sisters, Ann Sprouse, Carol Ricks, both of Greenwood, and Jane Wicker of Hartwell, GA.; brother, Dean Carruth (Brenda) of Hartwell, GA.; grandchildren, Carley DeLoach, Chase Carruth, Victoria Carruth, Nathan Humphries, Courtney Bennefield, Jessica Taylor, Brittany George, Jordan Thomas, and Brooklyne Callahan; nine great-grandchildren; and special neighbor and friend, Lewis McCoy.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Jimmy, and Ed Carruth and one sister, Betty Carruth.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chris Garrison and Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Carruth, Martin Carruth, Shane Carruth, Mike Carruth, Bobby Sprouse, and Johnny Sprouse.
Honorary escort will be members of the Senior Adult and Co-Ed Sunday School class.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the church.
The family will be at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.