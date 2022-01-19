Larry Carroll

Larry Carroll, 60, of 613 Trakas Avenue, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood County, he is the son of Mary Robinson Carroll and the late Willie Carroll. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of 1979, self-employed at Larry Carroll Brickmason, and attended Frank Russell Vocational as a brickmason.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Serrenyun Robinson of Columbia, SC, Maia Carroll of Greenville, SC, and Mekayla Carroll of Columbia, SC; two brothers, Ernest Carroll of Columbia, SC, and Willie (Carol) Carroll Jr. of North Augusta, GA; five sisters, Audrey (Joseph) Rhode, Michelle Carroll, and Brenda Carroll all of Greenwood, SC, Darlene Carroll of Tulsa, OK, and Linda (Kenneth) Mackey of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren, Ernest Allen Jr., Mylan Robinson, and Mylia Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Public viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.