NEWBERRY — Larry Burton, 69, of 1330 Kinard Street, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Bessie Burton Mcleod. He was a member of Mays United Methodist Church in Ninety Six, SC, and a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two brothers, Barry (Julie) Burton of Ninety Six, and Victor Burton of Washington, D.C.; two sisters, Rosa (Lucions) Waller of Hodges, and Shirley (Bryant) Watts of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery.

Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

Burial: The Evening Star Cemetery

Tags