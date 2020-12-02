Charles Larry Brown, 56, of Greenwood, SC passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home after a year long battle with cancer.
Born and raised in Greenwood, he was the son of Jeanette Ginn Brown and the late Charles D. Brown. Larry formerly owned his own siding business. He was a Greenwood High School graduate and was raised in Durst Avenue Church of God. He was a very loving and good hearted man, everyone couldn't help but to love him. He was very loved in return and will be very missed. Larry is now in the arms of Jesus with no pain or suffering.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Linda Calvert (Wayne); son Dayton Brown; niece, Tammy Walker (Wayne); three nephews, Kenneth Dove (Lyn), Doug Dove (Michelle), and Jason Calvert (Bonnie).
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by sisters, Charlene Brown and Shirley Floyd; brother, Mike Brown; and nephews, Jeff Dove and Timothy Dove.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kris Kilgore officiating. Burial will be private.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Larry's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
The family members are at their respective homes.