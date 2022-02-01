Larry Bolt Palmer, 85, resident of Clairmont Dr., husband of Barbara Sue Cann Palmer, passed away, Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home.
Born July 2, 1936, in Anderson, he was the son of the late Levis and Helen Bolt Palmer. He was a graduate of Pendleton High School and a US Army veteran. Mr. Palmer retired from Duke Energy after 36 years of service.
He attended Woodfields Baptist Church and the Golf Course at Starfort.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 63 years are two sons, Russell (Holly) Palmer of Aiken and Scott (Angie) Palmer of Ninety Six; four grandchildren, Spencer Palmer, Taylor (Jake) Murphy, Anna Kate (Dilon) Tanton and Nicklaus (Cara) Palmer; and four great-grandchildren, Kaiden Palmer, Tate Murphy, Collins Murphy and Kessler Tanton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jon Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Thursday afternoon.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Palmer, Nicklaus Palmer, Jimmy Palmer, Jimmy Decker, Willie Cheek and Jimmy Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers will be Art Youngblood, Bo Wilson and The Hart Golf Group.
Memorials may be made to Woodfields Baptist Church, 1708 Marshall Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
