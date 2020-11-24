Larry Bigney
Lawrence Douglas Bigney, 72, of Greenwood, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born on May 17, 1948 in Leominster, MA, he was a son of the late Eugene Edward and Vivian Delores Lockwood Bigney. Larry received his BA degree from the University of Florida in 1976 and served in the US Army as a military police officer during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the Army, he held several positions in law enforcement and public service including the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, as a Public Safety Patrolman to the Green Acres Fire Marshall, as a South Palm Beach Public Safety Officer, with the Palm Beach County Community Service Office and retired as the Veterans Service Officer for Palm Beach County. He was a member of the Blue Knights in Green Acres, FL, and was raised as a Lutheran.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Bigney Hooks.
He is survived by his brother, Robert G. Bigney; sister, Sheryl D. Secor and brother-in-law, Michael D. Secor; nephew, Eric M. Secor and niece-in-law, Stacy Secor, all of Aurora, CO.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 28 at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Riddle officiating. The service will be livestreamed and may be accessed by visiting Lawrence’s life tribute page www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.