Larry Anderson, 78, resident of New Market Street, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 14, 1943, in McCormick, he was a son of the late Jack Anderson and Lois Pope Anderson. He retired from Piedmont Technical College and was a faithful employee to Dixie and Matt Self.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Kelley of McCormick and Rochella Harrison of Troy; five sisters, Vivian Parker of McCormick, Cassandira Hackett (Larry) of Bradley, Lois Anderson of McCormick, Gloria Anderson of McCormick, Mable Middleton (Davie) of Greenwood and Brenda Kelly of Maryland; faithful friend and companion for over 48 years, Mary J. Hearst; four children whom he raised as his own, Nathaniel (Stella) Hearst, Jr. and Windell Hearst, both of Greenwood, Yvonne Hearst of Atlanta and Wanda Davis of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one whom was raised in the home, Christian McDuffie; and three god-granddaughters, Chanice Griffth, Kaitlyn Golden and Kaseiana Meriweather.
He was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Anderson; a daughter whom he raised as his own, Lillie Hearst; and a brother, Willie "Sonny" Anderson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh AME Church in McCormick, with Rev. Paul Wharton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends 6-7:30 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.