Larry Anderson, 78, resident of New Market Street, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born October 14, 1943, in McCormick, he was a son of the late Jack Anderson and Lois Pope Anderson. He retired from Piedmont Technical College and was a faithful employee to Dixie and Matt Self.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Kelley of McCormick and Rochella Harrison of Troy; five sisters, Vivian Parker of McCormick, Cassandira Hackett (Larry) of Bradley, Lois Anderson of McCormick, Gloria Anderson of McCormick, Mable Middleton (Davie) of Greenwood and Brenda Kelly of Maryland; faithful friend and companion for over 48 years, Mary J. Hearst; four children whom he raised as his own, Nathaniel (Stella) Hearst, Jr. and Windell Hearst, both of Greenwood, Yvonne Hearst of Atlanta and Wanda Davis of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one whom was raised in the home, Christian McDuffie; and three god-granddaughters, Chanice Griffth, Kaitlyn Golden and Kaseiana Meriweather.

He was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Anderson; a daughter whom he raised as his own, Lillie Hearst; and a brother, Willie "Sonny" Anderson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh AME Church in McCormick, with Rev. Paul Wharton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends 6-7:30 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Anderson family.

