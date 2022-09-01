Larry Alfred Luker

Larry Alfred Luker was the was the only child, of Johnnie A. and Myrtis M. Luker. He was 84 years old. His body was cremated, and his ashes placed as requested. He is survived by his life partner of 27 years, Millie L. Reagan of Marietta, GA. He and his former wife, Betty Luker, deceased, have two daughters, Ronda Burnette, and Kimberly Hutto of Greenwood, grandsons, Cody and Tyler Burnette, and great-granddaughter (Cody) and Ava Jane Burnette. He has several other relatives living in the Greenwood area. He was a much-loved, devoted Papa, a one-of-a-kind man, and led a full life. May he rest in Heavenly peace. Native son Larry Alfred Luker.

