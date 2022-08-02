SALUDA — Lansing Bruce Smith, 85, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home.

Born in Greenwood and the son of the late Lansing Burrows Smith and Lila Mae Parkman Smith, he was the husband of the late Marilyn Winona Boone Smith. Bruce and Winona were married for nearly 59 years from August of 1958 until Winona's death in June 2017. Brucie, as he was called by his grandchildren, retired from the United States Postal Service and was a charter member of Saluda Baptist Church. He also was a member of the National Guard. After retirement from the Postal Service, he answered his true calling in life: to be a grandfather to his four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. In his retirement, Bruce began working at the Saluda Recycling Center- more affectionately referred to by him as "The Trash Pile". He famously put smiles on the faces of all of his customers along with his dog and sidekick, Jack.