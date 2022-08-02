SALUDA — Lansing Bruce Smith, 85, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home.
Born in Greenwood and the son of the late Lansing Burrows Smith and Lila Mae Parkman Smith, he was the husband of the late Marilyn Winona Boone Smith. Bruce and Winona were married for nearly 59 years from August of 1958 until Winona's death in June 2017. Brucie, as he was called by his grandchildren, retired from the United States Postal Service and was a charter member of Saluda Baptist Church. He also was a member of the National Guard. After retirement from the Postal Service, he answered his true calling in life: to be a grandfather to his four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. In his retirement, Bruce began working at the Saluda Recycling Center- more affectionately referred to by him as "The Trash Pile". He famously put smiles on the faces of all of his customers along with his dog and sidekick, Jack.
Surviving are one daughter, Sarah Lisa Smith Dorn (Watson) of Edgefield, two sons, Brad Smith (Dawn) and Stephen Smith, both of Saluda, and four grandchildren, Daniel Dorn (Darsey), Courtney Dorn White (Cole), Jacob Smith and Helen Smith. At the time of his passing, Bruce was expecting his first great-grandchild, Major Douglas White.
Bruce is preceded in death by his sister, Rose Nell Smith Brandt, and his wife Marilyn Winona Boone Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Saluda Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeff McCartney and Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Saluda Baptist Church, 112 West Wheeler Circle, Saluda, SC 29138.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.