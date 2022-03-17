Deacon Landon Lee of 107 Locksley Drive, husband of Alberta Johnson Lee, took his flight into eternal reward on March 15, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1933, to the late George Anderson and the late Luella Anderson

He is survived by his wife, Alberta Johnson Lee; two sons: Bobby Campbell (Joyce) and Landon Barrett Lee (Tanita); three daughters: Dee Lee Elder (Anthony); Kimery Ann McNease (Stanley); and Evetta Denise Partlow (Leonard); four sisters: Louise Foster, Carrie Mae Smith, Rosa Lee Anderson, and Mamie Anderson Garrett, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Homegoing celebration for Deacon Landon Lee will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Little River Multicultural Complex, with Rev. Tommy Stanford officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and the family will receive friends in the chapel from 4-6 p.m. Deacon Lee will be placed in the Little River Complex at noon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

The family is at the home and ask that mask be worn during visitation. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee family.