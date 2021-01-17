Lamont Turner, 48, of 1508 Parkway Apt. 4-A, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Lincolnton, Ga. he is the son of Alice Wardlaw Turner and the late Earnest Turner. He was a salesman at Sprint.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one brother, Benjamin Turner of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Kimberly (Steven) Jones of Abbeville, SC; one niece Jasmine; one nephew, Xavier Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 12:00 PM on Wednesday January 20, 2021 at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, SC, conducted by Pastor James Wallace Arnold. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.