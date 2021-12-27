Lamondre Markiece Ross, 4 months, of 329 Sullivan Street, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina he was the son of LaDarrius Ross and Shdiamond Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, LaDarrius Ross and his mom Shdiamond Williams, both of Greenwood; maternal grandmother, Tina (Jeffrey Adams) Williams of Greenwood; maternal grandfather, Vincent Williams of Greenwood; paternal grandmother, Rucilla (Corey Randall) Ross of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, December 29, 2021. There will be no public viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

Tags