Lamar Derrick Bledsoe
TROY-Lamar Derrick Bledsoe, Jr., 79, of Troy, husband of JoAnn Russell Bledsoe, died Friday, January 01, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born February 20, 1941, the son of the late Lamar Derrick Bledsoe, Sr. and Mildred McNeil Bledsoe.
A 1959 graduate of McCormick High School, Mr. Bledsoe also graduated from Greenville Technical College and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Employed as a Mechanical Engineer with Torrington (formerly of Clinton), he retired after many years of dedicated service. Mr. Bledsoe was a member of the Gideons and former member of the SC Beekeepers Association. He enjoyed gardening, especially flowers and vegetables, basket weaving and bee keeping. Mr. Bledsoe and his wife were integral in the organization of the Open Door Christian Ministries in Clinton, sharing their love for Jesus and others in the community. They worshipped at Troy ARP Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Bledsoe.
Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn; a daughter, Lynn B. Young (Troy) of Troy; a sister, Betty Lou Creswell (George) of Greenville; and a grandson, Sydney Young, who lovingly called him ‘PaPa’.
Graveside services will be 2:00PM, Monday, January 4, 2021, in Troy City Cemetery with Rev. John Paul Marr and Rev. Charles Brewington officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Bledsoe, may be sent to the Open Door Christian Center, 209 E. Main Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
