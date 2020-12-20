Laler Horne Palmer, 94, resident of Dogwood Dr., widow of Mark Ingram Palmer, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Palmer lived her life as an example of God's grace and love. She was a devoted wife and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a role model for every member of her family, and the life she led will be etched forever in their hearts.
Born September 22, 1926, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Same H. and Ida Harberson Horne. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Lander College. She retired from Dantzler Insurance and Real Estate Company.
Mrs. Palmer was a lifelong member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church where she served on many committees.
Surviving are a son, Richard I. (Carleen) Palmer of Knoxville, TN; a daughter, Melissa P. (Gus) Taylor of Abbeville; grandchildren, Lily (Kris) Rincon of Atlanta, GA, Camille (Nate) Shipley of Knoxville, TN, and Jason Taylor and Brook Johnson, both of Greenwood; and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a brother, Scurry Horne.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting Mrs. Palmer's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com where online condolences may be made.
The family will receive friends following the service.
A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29626 or to Lowell Street U.M.C, 300 Lowell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Palmer family.