L.O. Ashley
ABBEVILLE — Lawrence Otto ‘L.O.’ Ashley, 93, of Abbeville, husband of Estherphine Carwile Ashley, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in Anderson County, SC, to the late Lawrence R. and Bessie Bell Ashley.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:31 pm
L.O. Ashley
ABBEVILLE — Lawrence Otto ‘L.O.’ Ashley, 93, of Abbeville, husband of Estherphine Carwile Ashley, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in Anderson County, SC, to the late Lawrence R. and Bessie Bell Ashley.
L.O. honorably served his country as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed with Milliken & Co — Abbeville and Sharon Plants in the maintenance department, retiring after 60 1/2 years of dedicated service. A charter member of the Cold Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and Past President of the Woodmen of the World, he was a Mason with membership at Clinton Lodge, AFM # 3 and Hejaz Shriner. L.O. served on the Abbeville County Council for 10 years. A faithful member of Keowee Baptist Church, he taught the L.O. Ashley Sunday school class for more than 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Proctor Ashley, John R. Ashley, Harvey Ashley, Leonard Ashley and Ivy Ashley; two sisters, Edna Bannister and Margaret Ashley.
L.O. is survived by his wife of 66 years, Estherphine, of the home; two sons, Larry Ashley of Antreville and Keith Ashley (Deborah) of Abbeville; sister, Carrie A. Smith of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Andrea Bowers (Chris), Josh Hall and Tabatha Charping (Chase) of Donalds; three great-grandchildren, Cash Charping, Rucker Charping and Araya Bowers.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Keowee Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Tony Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites.
Memorial contributions, in memory of L.O., may be sent to Keowee Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4640 Keowee Road, Honea Path, SC 29654.
The family is at the home.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Ashley family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.