L.C. Martin, husband of Velma Laverne Martin, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home. Born in Greenwood County he was the son of the late James "Pee-Wee" Martin, Sr. and Josephine Turner Martin.
He was a 1964 graduate of Brewer High School. After an exemplary career as a mechanic for over 45 years, he retired from B&F Small Engine (Firestone). Post retirement, he became an entrepreneur and was the current co-owner and operator of N&T Janitorial Services, Inc. He was a member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church in Troy, SC, where he served as a Trustee and church Treasurer.
To cherish his memories, he leaves his devoted wife Velma Laverne Martin, three daughters, Wendy Martin-Jackson, of Greenwood, SC, Sherry Martin, of Atlanta, GA, and Valerie (Shawn Wright) Martin, of Greenwood, SC. He also leaves two sons, Joseph Martin, of Greenwood, SC, and Clarence (Judith) Eure, of New Jersey. In addition, he leaves two brothers, James (Veatrice) Martin and David (Bessie) Martin, both of Greenwood, SC, and two sisters, Cora Lee Martin, of Greenwood, SC, and Evelyn (Rufus) Lark, of Ninety Six, SC. Finally, he leaves seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Coronaca, with Rev. Cartrell Blume, Presiding and eulogy by Rev. Charles Boyce. The burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
