L.C. Martin, husband of Velma Laverne Martin, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home. Born in Greenwood County he was the son of the late James "Pee-Wee" Martin, Sr. and Josephine Turner Martin.

He was a 1964 graduate of Brewer High School. After an exemplary career as a mechanic for over 45 years, he retired from B&F Small Engine (Firestone). Post retirement, he became an entrepreneur and was the current co-owner and operator of N&T Janitorial Services, Inc. He was a member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church in Troy, SC, where he served as a Trustee and church Treasurer.