L.B. Thomas
L.B. Thomas, 79, of 118 Julian Road, husband of Clara Thomas, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the only son of the late John B. Thomas and the late Ethelrine Thomas.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 58 years, Clara Thomas of the home; two sons, Dexter (Glenda) Thomas of Columbia, SC, and Brett (Jennifer) Thomas of Ellenwood, GA; three grandchildren, DeKara Thomas, Jayla Thomas and Karla Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services for Mr. L. B. Thomas will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Evening Star Memorial Gardens, in Greenwood, SC. Services will be conducted by Rev. James Louden Jr.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home, in Greenwood, SC from 1:00PM to 6:00PM.
Masks are required during viewing and service.
