Kristen Lee Parker, 40, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Kristen was born in Buncombe County, NC and was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College, with a pharmacy technician degree. She was employed with the pharmacy at Walmart.
Kristen is survived by her mother, Rebecca Wyatt (Hoyt Stockman, Jr.) of Greenwood; her father, Ronald Reid Parker (Barbara Parker) of Forest City, NC; and her daughter, Ashley Marie Dadak.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Titus Wagler and Rev. Jay Pruitt officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Kristen's tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-3 p.m.