Kitty Mae Banks

MT. CARMEL — Kitty Mae Banks, 83, of Highway 823 Mt. Carmel, SC, passed on Monday, April 11, 2022 at McCormick Post Acute Care. The family is at the home of her sister, Mary Robinson 349 Highway 823, Mt. Carmel, SC. Arrangements are incomplete.

Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC.

