SPARTANBURG - Kirsten Lee Boland, 44, of Spartanburg, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Born in Smithville, NC, she was a daughter of Lewis Earl Lee and the late Janice LoBelia Shealy Lee. Kirsten pursued nursing and attended Lander University and Piedmont Technical College.

Surviving in addition to her father of Powder Springs, GA, are her daughter, Madison Boland of Charleston; two sisters, Kelly Alverez (Donnie) of Hendersonville, NC, and Kimberly Lee of Greenwood; and nieces and nephews, Tyler Karlton Lee of Belmont, NC, Taylor Austin Lee (Cassidy) of Utah, Carson Lee of Charlotte, NC, Kaylee Thompson of Aiken, and Landin Lee and Kaysn Irby, both of Greenwood.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Kirsten's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com

Tags