Kimberly Walker-English
CHATTANOOGA, TN — Kimberly Walker-English, 50, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a valiant battle with scleroderma.
Kimberly was born July 25, 1970 to Dr. Hollie and Joyce Walker in Greenwood, SC. She was raised in Memphis, TN. After high school, she went on to study at East Tennessee State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Disorders and two master’s degrees in Early Childhood Education and Speech Pathology.
After graduation, she worked as a Medical Speech Language Pathologist in Tennessee and Georgia at various schools and hospitals.
Kimberly was an incredible woman and dedicated loving mother to “her world” Hillary and Emily. Taking them to school events and countless extracurricular activities especially their beloved volleyball events. She loved to travel annually with her family and friends and was an avid exerciser and boot camp enthusiast.
Kimberly was predeceased by her father, Dr. Hollie Walker, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Joyce Gray Walker; her two children, Ms. Hillary Joyce English, Ms. Emily Hannah English, a brother, Mr. Orlando Walker (Tiffany); a sister, Ms. Sandra Walker; a nephew, Mr. Justin Walker; life-long friends, Ms. Ingrid Crew, Dr. Sherry Johnson, loving aunts, uncle, cousins and countless friends.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at noon at Evening Star Cemetery, with Dr. Sheryl Randolph officiating.
