Kimberly Bell Boyd
Kimberly Bell Boyd, 48, resident of Burnett Road, wife of Alan Dustin Boyd, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.
Born December 12, 1971 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Wayne Bell and Keys Moore Smith. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed by Cracker Barrel of Greenwood.
Kimberly was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her father and step-mother, Wayne and Patricia Bell of Greenwood; mother and step-father, Keys and John Smith of Andrews; three children, Dustin Boyd, Kole Boyd and Keys Boyd, all of Greenwood; one brother, C.W. Bell, Jr.; and two sisters, Amy (Matt) Laidlaw of Greenwood and Kristi (Simons) Cuthbert of Mt. Pleasant.
A private memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Thrailkill officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation services is assisting the Boyd and Bell families.