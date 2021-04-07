Kimberly McDaniel Ousley, 59, of Greenwood and Jefferson, died April 5, 2021.
Born in Monroe, NC, she was a daughter of Lawanna Diane Plyler Johnson. Kim was a graduate of Central High School and Florence Darlington Technical College, where she received her nursing degree. She was the owner of the Greenwood Recovery Center, where she was instrumental in the recovery of many women from alcohol and drug abuse. She loved crafting, painting, gardening, helping others and most importantly she loved being a mother and grandmother, "OO". Kim was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her mother of Jefferson; her daughters, Kinsey Vosler (Dane) of Tega Cay, Kelly Lewis (Chris) and Katie Ousley, both of Greenwood; her grandchildren, Helen, Judith, Margaret and Faye Vosler of Tega Cay, Cooper and Carson Lewis and Ruby Ousley, all of Greenwood; her sister, Karen Jordan and two nephews, Taylor Jordan (Amber) and Justin Jordan (Breyana), all of Jefferson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Ousley.
Two memorial services are planned. On Thursday, April 8, 2021, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 221 Main Street, Jefferson, SC 29718, with the Rev. David Christopher and the Rev. Bob Catoe officiating.
On Sunday, April 11, 2021, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 1025 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. This service will be live streamed and available for viewing by visiting Kim's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following both services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Recovery Center, c/o Lawanna Johnson, PO Box 1, Jefferson, SC 29718.