Kimberly Ann Freeman, 60, of Greenwood, wife of Patrick "Pat" Freeman, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Born in Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Wayne and Marjorie Lunell Cannon Smith. Kim was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and friends and going to the lake and beach. Kim never met a stranger and will be missed by all who loved her.
Surviving are her daughters, Pamela Nicole Freeman and Kristina Freeman; a sister, Tina Johnson (Danny); and a brother, Bob Gene Smith (Glenda).
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Kim's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kim Freeman Account, c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.