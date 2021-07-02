ESTERO, FL — Kimberly "Kim" Ann Sowell Alexander, 63, of 21781 Masters Circle, Estero, FL, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hope Hospice House in Bonita Springs, FL.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late H. "Tillman" T. Sowell and the late Eleanor Clark Sowell Vaughn. She retired from Raytheon Technologies as their executive secretary. She moved to Boston in 1988, when she went to work for Raytheon and later met her partner, Bob. They have resided in Florida for the past five years, where they were a member of the Pelican Sound Golf and River Club. She enjoyed playing golf, playing cards with the ladies and attending the ladies' luncheons at the club house.
Surviving are her partner for over 20 years, Bob Pike and sister, Lynn Weeks.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Sowell.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chape,l with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be live streamed and available to live by visiting Kim's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family members are at their respective homes.