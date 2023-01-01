Kiera Smith Jan 1, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kiera SmithMcCORMICK — Kiera Smith, 33, of East Gold St. in McCormick, passed on December 31, 2022 at MUSC in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kiera Smith Mccormick Arrangement Charleston Most read stories Two die in McCormick County crash Coroner: Responders find woman dead at house fire Greenwood soldiers say goodbye to family before deployment Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood units respond to Christmas Day fire WCTEL presents check to Abbeville Angel Tree Symrise donates to HSOG Countybank associates receive officer appointments Lander University Archives receives unusual donation Mathews Elementary School enjoyed Career Day Pinecrest Elementary School hosted Starbooks Day Karlie Hill YOM December Santa Paws raises monies for HSOG