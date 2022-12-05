Kevin Coleman Wanda Rinker Dec 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin ColemanBATESBURG — James Kevin Coleman, 60, of Batesburg, husband of Robin Elaine Williams Coleman, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Lexington Medical Center.Services will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Kevin Coleman Harley Batesburg Crematory Funeral Home Robin Elaine Lexington Medical Center Most read stories Report: Police seize 16 pounds of marijuana Coroner IDs Abbeville driver who died in Friday morning wreck Teen shot, killed last Friday is identified Authorities still search for answers in Rhonda Kelley's 2016 disappearance Greenwood PD makes traffic changes ahead of holiday festivities Work-based learning facilitates excellent career preparation Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU Save our Sisters give back to community Countybank and Greenwood Capital pledge to United Way Greenwood Women Care announces 2022 grant awards Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter - Day of Service on Veterans Day Lander, Self Regional celebrate grand opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center Luker presented with original minutes