LAURENS — Kevin Ernest Boiter, 66, of Gray Court, husband of Anne Griffin Boiter, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Frederick Ernest and Emma Izora Elledge Boiter. Kevin attended Anderson College, received a degree in Industrial Electronics from Piedmont Technical College and a B.S. degree in History from Lander University. He retired as the department head over the Industrial Electronics Program from Piedmont Technical College.
Kevin loved playing golf and was an avid USC sports fan. He enjoyed all kinds of music, but anything from the 60s, 70s and 80s were his favorites.
Kevin was a member of and served as past president of the Hickory Tavern Lions Club and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Laurens, where he was a deacon and a member of the choir.
He is survived by his wife of the home; daughters, Tarah Smith (Kelly) and Julie Maldonado (Richie), both of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Curren Smith and Carson Smith (Emily), both of St. Louis, MO, Jake Kellett, Mia Kellett and Sammy Maldonado, all of Simpsonville; a great grandson, Callahan Smith; his brother, Jim Boiter (Mary) of Belton; his niece, Molly Boiter of Anderson and his precious fur baby, Buddy.
A private memorial service will be held, officiated by the Rev. Chris Garrison and the Rev. Heath Bowie. The service will be available for viewing live at 2 p.m. on Monday, or later, by visiting Kevin's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family.
Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 536 Old Quaker Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or to the Hickory Tavern Lions Club, 70 Hickory Heights Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, is in charge of arrangements.