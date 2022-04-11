Kevin A. ‘Rock’ Ouzts

ABBEVILLE — Kevin A. ‘Rock’ Ouzts, 60, of Abbeville, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Abbeville to Jean Scott Ouzts and the late Donnie M. Ouzts.

Kevin was a member of the Class of 1979 at Abbeville High School. Employed with Velux for over 30 years, he most recently worked with Prysmian Cable. Kevin enjoyed kayaking and playing bagpipes. He was a member of South Side Baptist Church.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bud Scott; and two uncles, Jimmy Ouzts and Tommy Wilson.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Jean Ouzts; son, T.C. Ouzts (Maddie Howe); brother, Chris Ouzts (Nancy); grandmother, Georgia Scott; uncle, Ronnie Scott (Sara Lee); granddaughter, Marly Ouzts; nephew, Blake Ouzts; and the mother of his son, Laura F. Ouzts all of Abbeville.

A service to celebrate Kevin’s life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Harris Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Kevin, may be sent to the Greater Abbeville County Humane Society, PO Box 256, Abbeville, SC 29620.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Ouzts family.

